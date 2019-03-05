Luke Perry’s ‘Riverdale’ Co-Star Lili Reinhart Reacts to His Death

Luke Perry’s Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart paid tribute to the late Beverly Hills, 90210 actor on Twitter and Instagram Monday. Perry died early Monday after suffering a massive stroke last week. He was 52.

“I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us. I’m thinking of his family. His children,” Reinhart wrote in her first tweet. “I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss.”

She later added, “I just can’t believe it.”

Reinhart also shared a short statement on her Instagram Story.

“I can barely find the words,” she wrote. “I am devastated. We all are.”

Reinhart plays Betty Cooper on the series, based on the Archie Comics universe. Perry played Archie’s father, Fred Andrews. His status as a mentor to the younger actors on the show was mentioned in a statement released by The CW and Warner Bros. TV Monday.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry,” executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater said in the statement. “A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all.”

The statement continued, “A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

Reinhart was not the first major cast member to react to Perry’s sudden death.

“Please. I beg of you to show Luke’s beautiful family the respect and privacy that they deserve during this devastating time. Sending love to them,” Mädchen Amick, who plays Betty’s mother Alice, tweeted.

“I don’t have any words now. Maybe I will later,” Marisol Nichols, who plays Veronica Lodge’s mother Hermione, wrote on Instagram.

The next new episode of Riverdale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. Production on the show’s third season has been put on hold, and it has already been renewed for another season.

Perry is survived by his son Jack, daughter Sophie, fiancee Wendy Madison Baer, his mother, step-mother, brother and sister.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” his family said in a statement. “No further details will be released at this time.”

Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo