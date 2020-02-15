‘Lucifer’ Fans Are Elated After Hearing Netflix Might Renew the Series After Initial Cancellation

The news that Netflix might renew Lucifer for Season 6 spread quickly on social media on Saturday, and fans were overjoyed. After TV Line reported that the show might not be canceled after all, many flooded Twitter with cries of triumph. The fandom is still celebrating loud and proud this weekend.

It has been a long and bumpy road for Lucifer, the TV series based loosely on Neil Gaiman’s Vertigo Comics characters. The series premiered on Fox in 2016, and was canceled after Season 3.

That was the first time Netflix rescued Lucifer, renewing it at a Netflix original series. The show got a shortened fourth season meant to wrap up its story lines, but that was soon extended to a “fifth and final season,” which has yet to be released.

While waiting for Season 5, fans have been raging against this finale, begging Netflix for more episodes already. Despite numerous statements that this will be the end of the story, hope emerged this weekend.

TV Line reported that Netflix is in talks with Warner Bros. Television, looking for ways in which Lucifer could live on past Season 5. So far, there is no official comment from either Netflix or Warner Bros., but fans are taking this as a win.

The outspoken fandom has been celebrating this hint of a victory on social media ever since it emerged. Here is a look at what fans are saying about the possibility of more Lucifer beyond Season 5.

‘Emotional Breakdown’

Lucifer cancelled. Lucifer saved. Lucifer ending. Lucifer might not be ending. Lucifans having an emotional breakdown pic.twitter.com/to0ASo2kIR — Jo 🎵🎬 (@JCAlways108) February 14, 2020

Fans were perfectly aware that the story of Lucifer is one of extreme whiplash. Many posted about their fragile emotional state after hearing that the show might get renewed after all.

Audience Data

The reason fans were able to take such pride in the rumor of a Lucifer renewal was because they believed they had caused it. Between their strong numbers on Netflix and their vocal outcry on social media, it was clear that audience demand was a factor in this alleged un-cancellation.

‘Hello There’

Some fans had already made peace with the impending end of Lucifer, so the rumors on Saturday gave them mixed feelings. At the end of the day, however, they could not turn down more time with Tom Ellis’ take on the character.

Other Shows

#renewannewithane Netflix will bring new seasons to the Lucifer series at the request of the audience. There are many viewers who want the new season of Anne with an E. Please hear our voice. Make our dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/Ntt954SqhG — Emre (@emrelumos) February 15, 2020

Lucifer is not the only show with a fanbase frantically trying to save it — particularly among Netflix original series. After the Lucifer rumors emerged, many posted about their own favorite shows, wondering why they were not getting the same attention from studio executives.

‘We Want It Too’

“Netflix wants a season 6”

YES WE WANT IT TOO SO LET’S DO THIS

#Lucifer pic.twitter.com/LwgoIfqbED — v3r0n1c4 (@vv3r0n1c4) February 14, 2020

Exasperated fans felt like they were finally getting through to someone in a heated argument on Saturday. After months of insisting that Lucifer was worth renewing, they were impatient for the news to become official.

Binge Watching

HAPPY LUCIFER BINGE WATCH DAY! Luciblessings to you, Lucifriends. Great news! Our LUCIBINGES have saved the DEVILISH day! It appears that Netflix is reversing its decision to cancel Lucifer & that S6 contract talks are underway. Please Lucibinge with us today!! Deets below! pic.twitter.com/Uxt376eQ6t — patriotgirl5 (@patriotgirl5) February 15, 2020

Beyond tweets, petitions and word-of-mouth promotion, some fans have other methods of fighting for their favorite show’s renewal, such as organized binge-watches. Many sought to strike while the iron is hot for Lucifer, urging each other to watch and re-watch the show this weekend so that Netflix would see their numbers in the streaming platform’s internal metrics.

Future Renewals

2030: Netflix is in talks about saving #Lucifer for a possible season 16 😂 pic.twitter.com/Pt3EVKCy5t — Jo 🎵🎬 (@JCAlways108) February 14, 2020

Finally, many fans cracked jokes about the apparent pattern emerging for Lucifer. They wondered if cancellations and renewals would just become routine for the series, predicting that they would be living out this same story in the year 2030, between Lucifer Seasons 15 and 16.



Lucifer Seasons 1 through 4 are now streaming on Netflix. There is no official release date for Season 5 yet, and the rumors of any more episodes beyond that are not official. Netflix has yet to comment on the story.