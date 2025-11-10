‘Love Island: Beyond the Villa’ Season 2 Cast Revealed

Peacock is bringing back Love Island: Beyond the Villa for another spin.

The streaming service announced on Friday that the Islanders from season seven of Love Island USA will be featured on this season of Beyond the Villa, with the season’s winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales taking center stage. Filming begins next week, with a premiere date of early 2026.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Notably, Espinal and Arenales have already ended their relationship, which seems to indicate that there will be plenty of juicy drama on Beyond the Villa regarding the post-breakup fallout between the two.

Other cast members on the season include fellow season seven contestants Clarke Carraway, Hannah Fields, Pepe Garcia, Iris Kendall, Gracyn Blackmore, Jeremiah Brown, TJ Palma, Andreina Santos, Taylor Williams, Chris Seeley, Belle-A Walker, and Coco Watson.

Several fan favorites from the seventh season, like Huda Mustafa, Nic Vansteenberghe, Ace Greene, and Olandria Carthen, were notably absent from the cast of Beyond the Villa.

In the series, cameras follow former Love Island contestants as they return home from Fiji and deal with their newfound fame. Along the way, they hang out (or more) with their former co-stars.

The comments on the Instagram post showcasing the season’s cast are full of complaints regarding the omission of several fan favorite characters.

“no ace , no chelley , no nic, no olandria , no huda??? hn”, one commenter wrote.

“no ace chelley olandria or nic too?? yawn save it,” another commenter wrote.

Other comments voiced similar concerns, with statements like “Respectfully , Belle-A, Coco, Gracyn, iris & tj basically gave us nothing all season…what makes you think we wanna see what they did outside the villa…,” “No one wanted this. Literally no one. It was hands down the worst season of LI USA,” and “not a single soul asked for this actually.”

Season one of Love Island: Beyond the Villa is streaming now on Peacock.