Theresa Caputo Addresses Fans Following Split With Husband

Theresa Caputo’s split from husband Larry Caputo may have surprised some Long Island Medium fans, but there are few people it affects more than their children, Larry Jr., 24, and Victoria, 23.

I’m overwhelmed by the love and support for me and my family while we’re going through this difficult time. One thing will never change and that is that we will always love and support each other, and be the best parents we can be to our children. Love you guys ❌⭕️❌⭕️ — Theresa Caputo (@Theresacaputo) December 5, 2017

Caputo took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support and to reinforce that the pair is committed to remaining friends for the sake of Larry Jr. and Victoria.

As previously reported, the couple, who married in 1989, shared the news that they were parting ways on December 3.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” they said in a joint statement to Us Weekly. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Caputo said her marriage was over long before she announced it earlier this week. On a Nov. 13 episode of Long Island Medium, she told a friend that she felt the relationship had changed recently.

“Larry and I’s relationship has changed,” she said. “I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get there?’” Later, in a confessional, she admitted she and Larry, a businessman, had grown apart. “I’ve changed and he has changed,” she revealed. “We’re both not happy and, you know, it’s hard to try to work through that.”

“Larry and I have been together for 31 years and married for 27, of course we’ve had bumps in our marriage, but this one, we’re just having a really hard time getting over,” she said in Monday’s Season 8 finale episode of the hit TLC show.

Larry, speaking to friend Danny, admits that he’s not sure about the future of their relationship.

“I think a lot of the frustration has to do with, we don’t spend the time together anymore, and along with that comes the lack of communication, so it’s like losing your best friend,” he said.

“We’re at a point right now where even the therapist is saying, ‘Maybe you guys should take a break from each other,’ ” he continued.