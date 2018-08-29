‘Lethal Weapon’ Reveals First Look at Season 3 Premiere With Seann William Scott

Lethal Weapon had finally revealed fans’ first look at the season 3 premiere with Seann William Scott being featured prominently.

In a newly released photo from the show, Scott can be seen in the back of a boat with series co-star Damon Wayans — who plays Roger Murtaugh.

Additionally, the show recently released a new promo that gives fans a better look at Scott in action as well as how he and Wayans’ characters interact.

Scott plays a brand new character named Wesley Cole, who Wayans previously revealed details about while divulging where his character is emotionally and mentally in the wake of his partner’s death.

“Right now Murtaugh is mourning the death of his friend so he is not that happy, silly Murtaugh, but I think what they want to do with the Wesley Cole character is, he is the light that Murtaugh needs to be pulled back from the dark,” Wayans explained.

He also disclosed that Cole “is an ex-CIA agent working on the same case” as Murtaugh. They end up “chasing mercenaries, investigating, solving crime together” and “it is love at first crime.”

As fans are aware, Scott’s casting came after former series star Clayne Crawford was fired over allegations that he created a hostile working environment for the cast and crew.

Crawford denied the allegations but was ultimately let go. Rather than recast this character — Martin Riggs — producers chose to kill him off and bring in a whole new partner for Wayans’ Murtaugh.

Scott is most recognizable from his role as Stifler in the American Pie series, but has been in a number of action-comedies throughout his career, such as Stark Raving Mad, Bulletproof Monk, and The Rundown.

However, he previously told The Wrap that playing the obnoxious Stifler helped him learn to embrace similar roles.

“I did four of those movies, so I clearly embraced it,” he said. “I love that character so much and I don’t really know if I set out to play those kinds of guys. But as I was reading scripts or I got offered parts early on, I thought, ‘I don’t care about being typecast.’ Those characters are so much fun. I’d rather be that guy than more of, like, the straight guy. So, maybe I typecasted myself. I don’t really care.”

Fans will have to tune in to the third season premiere of Lethal Weapon on Tuesday, Sept, 25 to see just how much Cole and Stifler really have in common.

Photo Credit: Ray Mickshaw/FOX