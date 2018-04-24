‘Lethal Weapon’ Star Clayne Crawford Responds to ‘Distressing’ Reports of Bad Behavior on Set

Lethal Weapon star Clayne Crawford is coming clean about reports that his behavior could lead to the show’s cancellation.

Ina lightly statement posted to his Instagram, the actor called Monday’s news “incredibly distressing,” before going in depth to explain two incidents that led studio Warner Bros. to discipline him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It is true that I have been reprimanded twice during the past two seasons of Lethal Weapon. The first reprimand was because I reacted with anger over working conditions that did not feel safe or conducive to good work under the leadership of a guest director and assistant director, who, in turn, were angry at my response. I met with human resources, I apologized for my part of the conflict, and I completed studio appointed therapy in October. I even shared a sizeable portion of my paycheck with one of the parties involved, per the instruction of the studio,” he wrote.

“The second reprimand happened just a few weeks ago during the episode I was directing. An actor on set felt unsafe because a piece of shrapnel from an effect hit him. It was an unfortunate event that happened in spite of all precautions and procedures being followed. I take responsibility for the incident, because I was in charge of the set,” he added.

“I absolutely love, respect, and care for my crew and cast and would never intentionally jeopardize so many jobs. Moreover, I love the process of filmmaking and television. I appreciate and respect the work of everyone involved. It takes a village, and I am incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on set or feel less than celebrated for their efforts. Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents,” Crawford continued.

“I take great pride in treating everyone in life with dignity and kindness. I am very grateful for my job, and I work extremely hard at it. I have a responsibility to do good work for my coworkers, my family, and my home state, and most especially for the fans. I hope they will stick with me and stick with the show.” he concluded.

Lethal Weapon made headlines Monday after Deadline broke the news that Crawford has been accused by his co-workers of “creating a hostile work environment.”

“I have learned that Crawford has had a history of bad behavior on the show, and that he has been disciplined several times over complaints of emotional abuse and creating a hostile environment,” Deadline reporter Nellie Andreeva wrote. “I hear the issue has escalated to a point where other actors as well as crew on Lethal Weapon would feel uncomfortable being on set with him. The problem is threatening the future of the show, with a recasting — a rare and dramatic move when involving a lead of an established series — being explored. Fox and Warner Bros TV declined comment.”

Lethal Weapon has run 37 episodes across two seasons as of Monday. It’s final three episodes of the season are scheduled for April 24, May 1 and May 8 on Fox.

Deadline reports the shows is averaging a 1.7 rating its second season, making it Fox’s second highest-rated drama behind Empire. While the show may be down in adults 18-49 and in total viewers compare to last season, its still in the top 20 ratings rankings for broadcast dramas.

The series airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.