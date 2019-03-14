‘Law & Order: SVU’ Welcomes ‘Haunting of Hill House’ Star Violet McGraw in New Episode

Fans of Netflix’s hit The Haunting of Hill House will be delighted by this week’s guest star on Law & Order: SVU. Violet McGraw, who plays Young Nell on the Netflix series, will appear as a young victim in this week’s new episode of SVU.

McGraw posted a preview clip on Twitter and urged fans to tune ahead of Thursday’s episode.

“So grateful I got to be a part of this iconic show and work with such incredible actors!”

The young actress, soon to be 8 years old, has already built up a successful resume in her fresh career. Her SVU guest appearance follows Hill House to kick off her 2019, with IMDB adding that she’ll rejoin Hill House co-star Carla Gugino in the upcoming series Jett for Cinemax.

She also landed roles in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Ready Player One and a two-episode guest appearance on the Judd Apatow-created Netflix series Love.

Adding a series like Law & Order: SVU is a great step for a young career. The series has become known for its guest stars according to TV Insider, with five winning Emmys for their appearances and 11 gaining nominations. That is grand company to rub elbows with.

SVU is currently in season 20, tying the original Law & Order and Gunsmoke as the longest-running non-animated primetime series. It is still on the fence to return for a 21st season, with NBC saying that the series will essentially continue for as long as star Mariska Hargitay wants it to according to TV Guide.

“I don’t see any reason why this show will end,” says showrunner Michael Chernuchin, “[We’re going to continue] until Mariska [Hargitay] says, ‘let’s end it,’ because we’re dealing with things that are on the front page in the papers every day. Now more than ever.”

Hargitay shared her feelings on headlining the popular series for 20 years in a chat with TV Insider, highlighting why the show has lived on for so long and how she hopes it ends for her character.

“Basically, we’re telling compelling stories that are close to our hearts, our souls and our core,” Hargitay said in the interview. When adding how she sees the series ending, she adds that she hopes her character finds “real peace and balance and love.”

“She’s given so much to others that I want her, as she has fought for other people, to fight for herself.”

Law & Order: SVU airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The Haunting of Hill House has been renewed for a second season as an anthology on Netflix.