‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Celebrate Olivia Benson’s Major Promotion After Harvey Weinstein-Inspired Case

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit kicked off its historic 21st season with an incredible episode that had fans on the edge of their seat for a full hour. At the end, they had reason to celebrate though, because Lt. Olivia Benson got a major promotion to captain. After helping to put a Harvey Weinstein-like film producer behind bars, Benson finally moved up the ranks in the New York City Police Department.

In “I’m Going To Make You a Star,” Deadwood star Ian McShane played Sir Toby Moore, a popular film producer with decades of hit movies under his belt. One day, a woman accuses Moore of sexually assaulting her during an audition. As the team works the case, they discover more female accusers, but Moore is ready to throw up as many roadblocks as possible.

Thankfully for Moore’s accusers, Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Fin (Ice-T) have no plans to ease off the investigation. Even though Carisi (Peter Scanavino) has his hands tied at his new job as the Assistant District Attorney, the team continues to find more evidence to put Moore behind bars.

Did he just call Liv CAPTAIN??!! I like!! #SVU21 #svu — TV Addict (@TVAddict617) September 27, 2019

CAPTAIN. I CAN’T BELIEVE IT. I CAN’T FUCKING BELIEVE IT. #svu — 💞Oliver💞 (@bpofficialtt) September 27, 2019

Liv just got promoted to Captain?! Hell yeah! #SVU #SVU21 — Joe W (@JoeWhitehead7) September 27, 2019

They even discover surveillance footage that reveals Moore cleaned up his apartment and has a “super” legal team. The tape also revealed that Carisi’s new boss, D.A. Vanessa Hadid (Zukeikha Robinson) visited Moore.

After getting Moore on tape sexually assaulting an undercover officer, the team finally had enough evidence to charge Moore and to make sure he would wind up in prison for his actions.

In the last scene of the episode, Benson met with Deputy Chief William Dodds (Peter Gallagher) at a bar. They saw Hadid switching teams and praising the police on television for their work in the Moore investigation. Dodds told Benson that his bosses believe he can no longer be trusted to work with the D.A.’s office, so he accepted a demotion to Staten Island. Dodds told Benson he made promoting Benson to Captain a condition of his “exile.”

“I will call whoever I have to. This is ridiculous,” Benson said.

“Liv, let it go!” Dodds said. “I’ve had a good run. And it’s not time for you to stick your neck out.”

“I’ll be the judge of that.”

“No, you’ve still got work to do and gas in the tank,” Dodds reminded her. “It’d be a wasted sacrifice… Captain.”

Benson nodded, adding, “You’re a good man, William Dodds.”

“You are a class act, Olivia Benson,” Dodds replied. “Long may you run.”

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

