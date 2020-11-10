'Law & Order: SVU' Cast Shares Their Dream Guest Stars

Law & Order: SVU has had some incredible guest stars over the years, but the cast is hoping for more in the seasons to come. In junket interviews at a press event last fall, the main cast members revealed their top picks for future guests, if they got to chose.

Law & Order: SVU is one of the most acclaimed crime dramas of its kind, lasting for 22 seasons now on NBC. It centers around a group of detectives and other police officials solving horrific crimes in the "Special Victims Unit," and the episodic nature of the show has allowed for many high-profile guest stars over the year. Some actors have gotten their start thanks to appearances on the show, while others have signed on after achieving their fame. In either case, the main cast members love the chances to work with others in the industry. They spoke to Us Weekly in New York City last September, at an event called "History Is Made: Law & Order: SVU Celebrates a Milestone at The Paley Center for Media." Their top guest star picks ranged from A-list blockbuster stars to classic Hollywood royalty, and everyone in between. Here is a look at their choices.

Brad Pitt (Photo: Dominique Charriau / Contributor, Getty) Ice-T was the one to suggest that Brad Pitt would be a good fit for SVU. He said: "Brad Pitt is my favorite actor. I would just want him just so I could fan-boy out and hang out with him and talk about Fight Club with him." prevnext

Edie Falco (Photo: CBS) Actress Kelli Giddish reached instead for a name from the world of prestige TV — Edie Falco. She said: "Wouldn't it be great? Now she is doing Tommy and she is playing law enforcement. Can't she just come over in the same world?" prevnext

Tom Cruise (Photo: Shutterstock) Ice-T had another action movie hero in mind as well: Tom Cruise. He said: "I met Tom Cruise. I don't know him, but I met him before. He was cool. That would be cool." prevnext

Judd Hirsch (Photo: NBC) Peter Scanavino, who plays Sonny Carisi on SVU, said that some of his favorite guest stars have already been on the show, including Judd Hirsch. He said: "I love having the older actors.... These older actors that are just such professionals and masters of their crafts." prevnext

Stacy Keach (Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) In addition to Hirsch, Scanavino said he had a lot of respect for Stacy Keach after he came on the show. Keach appeared in a 2014 episode called "American Disgrace." prevnext

Harvey Keitel (Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images) Along these same lines, Ice-T named one actor of a previous generation he'd love to share the screen with — Harvey Keitel. Keitel is known for many crime dramas, including two early Quentin Tarantino films, making him a great fit for SVU. prevnext