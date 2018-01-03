New ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Photos Show Search for Noah

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit made a major plot move by having Olivia Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) adopted son Noah go missing before the midseason break.

New images released from the spring premiere, entitled “Gone Baby Gone,” show the SVU team on the hunt for whoever kidnapped the boy.

Fin Tutuola (Ice-T), Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) are shown scouring the shopping mall Noah was taken from.

Meanwhile, Olivia is shown comforting Noah’s biological grandmother Sheila Porter (Brooke Shields), who was shopping with him when he went missing.

Then while everyone is seen regrouping at the precinct, Olivia appears on edge and distressed while the aforementioned investigators and A.D.A. Rafael Barba (Raul Esparza) are on the case.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will return Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.