‘Law & Order: SVU’ Character Returns With a Twist

A Law & Order: SVU character is making a surprise return, but with a twist.

Octavio Pisano’s Detective Joe Velasco is coming back, and it’s not in the way one would think.

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The promo for next week’s episode, “Deep Under,” sees the team tracking down a drug cartel that’s trafficking women. Benson manages to catch a suspect, who is revealed to be Velasco. Pisano’s detective left in the third episode of the current 27th season, which aired in October, when he joined the DEA in San Diego. While his return isn’t a surprise, as Deadline announced in February that he would be coming back for “at least one episode, but the total count is unknown,” the way he’s returning is most certainly a surprise.

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Per TV Insider, in “Deep Under,” airing on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, “Benson is shocked to find undercover Det. Velasco at the center of a sex trafficking bust. When more women are smuggled into the city, a rescued victim begs SVU to help save her sister.”

It should be pointed out that Velasco left SVU for an undercover assignment, and sources close to production told Deadline he is working undercover, but in what capacity still remains to be seen. In any case, it’s still a surprise and a big twist, and it’s hard to predict how things will go down. Regardless, it will be exciting to see Velasco back in action, even if he is on the wrong side of the tracks.

Pictured: Octavio Pisano as Det. Joe Velasco — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Octavio Pisano joined Law & Order: SVU in Season 23. It was announced in May that he would be departing the show ahead of the Season 27 renewal. He and Juliana Aidén Martinez exited as series regulars, but Pisano returned at the beginning of the season to wrap up Velasco’s storyline. This wouldn’t be the first time that a fan-favorite character made a return after leaving, since it’s possible that it could be for more episodes, who knows what’s in store.

Fans won’t have to wait too long to find out what happens. Pisano makes his return as Det. Joe Velasco on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock. There will be a lot to look forward to, and with the kind of situation he’s in, fans won’t want to miss what happens.