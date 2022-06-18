'Late Show' Staff, Including Triumph The Insult Comic Dog Actor Robert Smigel, Arrested at US Capitol

Several people working for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert were arrested Thursday night at the U.S. Capitol, including SNL alum and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog voice actor Robert Smigel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the group was on-site to tape a skit for the late-night show involving Triumph and ended up under arrest for "unlawful entry."

"On Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was on-site at the Capitol with a production team to record interviews for a comedy segment on behalf of The Late Show," a statement from CBS said. "Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed. After leaving the members' offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police."

BREAKING: U.S. Capitol Police said officers have arrested seven unauthorized people affiliated with CBS' “Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in a congressional office building and charged them with unlawful entry, a person familiar with the matter told @AP. https://t.co/MKWS0GNsEK — The Associated Press (@AP) June 18, 2022

Capitol Police confronted the group at 8:30 PM on Thursday and took them into custody, providing their own statement on the situation. "Responding officers observed seven individuals, unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway," the statement reads. "The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day."

They were also quick to call the situation an active criminal investigation that "may result in additional criminal charges." According to TMZ, the group was confronted close after taking photos and video outside of the offices of Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog doing interviews pic.twitter.com/EbYn293iDL — Tom LoBianco (@tomlobianco) June 16, 2022

While the possibility of charges and the arrest is very serious in the wake of the events of January 6, where many were not arrested, the details just push it into the realm of the absurd. A fake dog puppet, armed with a microphone and a cigar, has had beef with Eminem, faced down Star Wars fans, mocked just about everybody on the planet, and has now technically been arrested for trespassing at Congress.

According to ABC News, there were 7 arrested in total and were released late on Thursday night. The police responded to a complaint made about their presence on the floor, leading to the arrest. Speculation could easily take over from there, so hopefully, more official details are released.