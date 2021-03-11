‘Last Man Standing’: Vanessa Gives Mike Rude Awakening in Exclusive Preview Clip

✖

Last Man Standing returns with another episode on Thursday night, with the Baxter family getting ready to celebrate Vanessa's birthday. However, the family matriarch is not happy about getting older. "Granny Nanny" also features the return of Jay Leno, who has been making regular appearances during the show's ninth and final season. In an exclusive clip from the new episode, Vanessa (Nancy Travis) annoys Mike (Tim Allen) by waking up way too early.

The clip starts with the couple in bed, with one of their alarms waking them up. At first, Vanessa thought it was Mike's alarm, but he told her it was her alarm making noises. The alarm interrupted a great dream Mike was having. "It was all about a federal flat tax and a cap-free interest on mortgage deductions," Mike said. "You were in it too." "Oh my God, you're romantic," Vanessa said.

Vanessa explained that she had to get up so early because she is doing a swim workout. She also had a busy day, with several errands to run. She even signed up for a half-marathon and if she misses one training session, she would get kicked out. Mike thought this was a bit much for someone turning 50, but Vanessa reminded him that he also did crazy things when he celebrated that big birthday.

Aside from Vanessa's big birthday, the new episode features a story where Joe (Leno) puts the limits of Mike's friendship to the test. The episode kicks off at 9:45 p.m. ET/8:45 p.m. CT/9:30 p.m. PT on Thursday. The episode starts later than usual due to President Joe Biden's speech on the coronavirus pandemic.