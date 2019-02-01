‘Last Man Standing’: Chuck and Carol Renew Their Vows in First Look of 1-Hour Episode

Last Man Standing is back this week, but next week’s one-hour episode promises to be an even bigger one thanks to a wedding and a trio of guest stars.

Photos from the Feb. 15 episode “The Best Man/Sibling Quibbling” show Mike Baxter’s (Tim Allen) friend Chuck Larabee (Jonathan Adams) renewing his vows with wife Carol (guest star Tisha Campbell). Reverend Paul (Bill Engvall) also makes his first appearance since the Season 6 episode “Take Me to Church.” Joe (Jay Leno) appears to be getting into some kind of an argument with Mike before the wedding.

After Carol and Chuck’s wedding, the two go on another honeymoon, leaving Outdoor Man without a head of security. That leaves Ed (Hector Elizondo) to take over, and he has some controversial ideas on how to move forward. Meanwhile, Mandy (Molly McCook) and Kyle (Christoph Sanders) decide to combine their finances, which does not go as easily as they thought.

Tisha Campbell (My Wife and Kids) was cast as Carol in December to replace Erica Alexander, who played Carol during Last Man Standing‘s original run on ABC. Alexander is now buy on Black Lightning and Insecure, making her unavailable to reprise the role. The character was introduced during Season 2. In Season 6, Carol took a year-long job in California, leaving Chuck behind.

This was the latest recasting for the Jack Burditt-created series since FOX revived the series. Molly McCook was brought in to play middle daughter Mandy after Molly Ephraim was unavailable. Jet Jurgensmeyer replaced Flynn Morrison as Mike’s grandson Boyd.

Last Man Standing was on hiatus for the past two weeks and returns Friday with “Cabin Pressure,” with Mike and Vanessa (Nancy Travis) taking their daughters to the family cabin to see how long they can survive without their phones. Meanwhile, Jen (Kirsta Marie Yu) shadows Kyle at Outdoor Man. Kaitlyn Dever will be back to play the youngest daughter, Eve.

“Cabin Pressure” is the first episode since Krista Marie Yu was promoted to series regular. The former Dr. Ken star plays Jen, a foreign exchange student from Hong Kong who Vanessa took in. Jen lives in Eve’s bedroom at the Baxter home.

Last Man Standing continues to dominate Friday night ratings since its return from a year off in the fall. The show’s Jan. 12 episode earned 6.21 million viewers and a 1.2 18-49 rating, reports TV By The Numbers. It was the top-rated show in the key demographic that night.

New episodes of Last Man Standing air on FOX Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Michael Becker/Fox