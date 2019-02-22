‘L.A.’s Finest’ Showrunners Rushed to Hospital After Accident on Set

Co-showrunners and executive producers for L.A.’s Finest, Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, were transported to the hospital after an accident on the set of the show.

Variety reports that the accident occurred Thursday afternoon at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, where the show was shooting.

The accident reportedly occurred when a stunt car crashed into the video village where Margolis and Sonnier were watching the scene on monitors, Deadline reports. They were transported to San Pedro Peninsula and Harbor UCLA hospitals, respectively, with serious but non-life threatening injuries. One of the men has since been released, according to Deadline. Sonnier has been transferred to another facility.

“We had two injuries, one being worse than the other,” Lt. Philip Heem, of the Los Angeles Port Police, told the publication Thursday night. He declined, however, to identify the injured.

The show was in its final few days of shooting its first season when the incident occurred at 1:35 p.m. on Thursday.

Production of the show on Friday has been canceled, the outlet reports. Work was also halted after the incident occurred on Thursday.

“Our hearts go out to our SPT family members who were injured and we pray for a full recovery,” said Sony Pictures Television President Jeff Frost and Co-Presidents Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter in a statement.

Margolis and Sonnier signed a two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television in August. The men have made their way up at Sony since starting as staff writers on The Blacklist.

L.A.’s Finest, a co-produced by Sony and Charter Communications, is a Bad Boys spinoff starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. Union reprises her Bad Boys II role of Syd Burnett, a police detective with a complicated past who relocated to Los Angeles from Miami, finding an odd partner in Alba.

Alba plays Nancy McKenna, a working mom envious of Syd’s off-the-job freedom.

Executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the show was ordered to series and is the first series to be greenlit by Charter Communications’ Spectrum service. It was initially developed for NBC, but the network passed on it last year.

L.A.’s Finest will premiere on Monday, May 13 on Spectrum.

During the Television Critics Association Press Tour, Spectrum Originals content chief Katherine Pope said it was up to Sony to find ways to distribute the show for viewers living where Spectrum is not available. Sony will also handle international sales.

“If you are not in the Spectrum footprint (L.A. is in the Spectrum footprint) there will likely be a secondary sale through Sony,” Pope explained. “But, at this time, we are the first U.S. platform, and everyone in the footprint will get the show.”

Photo credit: Beck Starr / Contributor / Getty