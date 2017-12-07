Kristen Wiig Hilariously Butchers Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ on Late Late Show

James Corden and Kristen Wiig attempted to save the world with a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” in a performance that was just as messy as 2017.

On Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Late Show, the Downsizing actress stopped by to help bring a little light to the dark times the world has seen lately, but her multiple failed attempts to correctly pronounce a single word sent fans into a fit of laughter and host James Corden into tizzy.

“Anyone paying attention to the news these days knows that we’re in turbulent times,” Corden said. “It’s one of the most beautiful, peaceful and powerful songs ever written,” he added.

“And maybe, just maybe with this song we can start to heal our nation,” Wiig chimed in before the music began playing.

The song begins without issue until Wiig hits the first chorus, where she pronounces “hallelujah” with an audible “j” sound. Corden interrupts the song to correct her. But his correction does little to help Wiig, who continues to mispronounce the word in several different ways, including “holly how ya,” “holy lieu,” “hickory farms,” and “how are you.”

A frustrated Corden is about to give up on the performance, calling it quits, but Wiig eventually nails the pronunciation. Just when she gets it right and the song seems to be going on without issue, a choir comes onstage singing “Hello Julia.”

So maybe Corden and Wiig won’t be saving the world with their rendition of “Hallehlujah,” but they sure managed to elicit a few laughs.