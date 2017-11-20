‘Kevin (Probably) Saves the World’ Star Opens up About Show’s Future

Actor Jason Ritter thinks that his show Kevin (Probably) Saves the World will (probably) survive.

Opening up about the freshmen comedy-drama, which calls ABC home, the actor said that he’s “definitely still optimistic” about the future of the show, which hasn’t had the best ratings.

“I’m used to seeing lots of mean people online and people being cruel and dismissive, and the response to the show that I’ve seen has been so overwhelmingly positive that it feels like it could be one of the shows that just needs some time to build,” he told The Wrap. “There have been lots of shows that didn’t start out great, but they gave it a shot and trusted the audiences will show up,” he continued. “Hopefully it’s not a situation where they go, ‘Well we didn’t get a huge hit show right off the bat’ [and cancel it]. Because most shows, even most hit shows, have humble beginnings.”

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, which follows Ritter’s character Kevin Finn, a struggling and directionless man who is tasked by a celestial being with saving the world, hasn’t premiered to outstanding numbers. It averages just 3.3 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the key 18-49 demo. Regardless, it proves to have a hopeful future, ABC announcing just days ago that it’d be getting three more episodes this season.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.