Kevin McKidd Says Sandra Oh Might Return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Still pining for Cristina and Owen on Grey’s Anatomy? It turns out that both actors behind the fan-favorite power couple are, too, and that there may be a chance in the future that their onscreen romance will blossom again.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kevin McKidd, who portrays Owen Hunt, revealed that actress Sandra Oh isn’t exactly opposed to reprising her role and the romance she had with Owen.

“When my character got married to Amelia, she got kind of jealous and was like, ‘No, that’s not right! That shouldn’t be the way. That’s not cool. That shouldn’t be what’s going on,’ ” said McKidd, who revealed that he still talks with Oh frequently and that the two have remained friends.

He went on to add that he told Oh that if she wants things to change, she’d have to come back to the show, to which she replied “Well maybe. Maybe.”

As for McKidd, who admitted that Crristina and Owen were his favorite couple on the show, he’s keeping his fingers crossed that Oh does return.

“I think it would be so much fun,” he said. “It would open up so much again in the story and mix everything up. Owen, wherever he is in his life, would have incredible stories. She’s just such an amazing actor. I still miss her to this day.”

McKidd also teased a little bit about the big milestone that Grey’s Anatomy will be hitting this Thursday.

“It’s an interesting episode. People come into the hospital that kind of trigger memories for a lot of our doctors,” McKidd said. “It’s really cool the way the stories have been woven together to do that. It really does feel like a poem to the fans, to the loyal fans who watch the show. There’s a lot of little surprises and little nuggets hidden within the episode just for them.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday at 8 pm ET on ABC.