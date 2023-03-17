Katy Perry Slammed Over Bullying 'American Idol' Contestant

Katy Perry is being slammed online after a ton of American Idol fans felt that she had been bullying a contestant during an audition in a recent episode. During Sunday night's episode of the long-running musical competition series, 25-year-old mother-of-three Sara Beth Liebe appeared to audition for the judge's panel — Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie — to sing Amy Winehouse's "You Know I'm No Good." Ahead of her performance, however, the young singer received some noticeable friction from Perry.

"Is this your dream?" Perry asked Liebe after the contestant confessed that she doesn't often sing in public, aside from in church or at a karaoke event. She then added, "If it's not your dream, you might need to leave because there's a lot of dreams behind you." Liebe then explained she was "still processing" the experience of being away from her children to audition for American Idol, prompting Perry to reply, "Freak us out, Freaky Friday." Liebe then went into the Winehouse classic, having previously explained that she wanted to sing Elton's John's "Bennt and the Jets," but had some vocal issues that she felt kept her from being able to deliver her best rendition of the song.

As Liebe sang "You Know I'm No Good," Perry began to berate her. "Come on, we need more," she loudly proclaimed as Liebe sang. Afterward, Perry said, "That's not enough," and then demanded, "Try 'Bennie and the Jets,'" because she didn't believe Liebe had found "her dream yet." She added, "Sing it like it's your new dream."

"More of that! Hold it out," Perry said as Liebe sang the iconic tune. When she was done, Perry dubbed Liebe the "accidental American Idol," adding, "I feel like a comic strip character just came to life." Perry continued, "Look, if it's not your dream, it's not gonna go far because I also respect everyone that's walking through that door who will lay down their life for this golden ticket [to Hollywood]." Ultimately, both Perry and Bryan voted to send Liebe on, while Richie was the only one to vote against her. "Sara Beth, you're in the dream now. Go get your golden ticket," Perry told her. "Hurry before the dream ends!"

Following the audition, many people online expressed issues with Perry's treatment of Liebe. "Boo to Katy Perry for mom shaming Sara Beth. Insinuating that she has been 'laying on the table too much' to have 3 kids by age 25. A young mother following a dream while raising her children should be raised up not put down," one person said, as reported by The NY Post.

"Truly, [Katy Perry] has proven she doesn't care about all women," someone else said, while a third person added, "I really do not like how Katy Perry just treated Sara Beth on [American Idol]. I don't watch this show at all and my tv was already on the channel but what I witnessed was not right. They let Katy Perry bully this woman on live national tv before she even started singing. So ugly." The NY Post noted that it had reached out to Perry's reps for comment but did not receive a response as of this writing.