Katey Sagal Comes to ‘Goldbergs’ Star Wendi McLendon-Covey’s Defense Over Tweets Bashing ABC Sitcom

Katey Segal came to Wendi McLendon-Covey‘s defense after the two actors were tagged in a thread bashing McLendon-Covey’s sitcom The Goldbergs. On Friday, comedian John Melendez and another Twitter user criticized the 1980s-set sitcom, with the other user correcting Melendez on who one of the leading stars on the show is. Sagal asked Melendez to not tag actors in their critiques of shows, calling it a “d– move.”

Melendez recently mentioned how much he disliked the Adam F. Goldberg-created series The Goldbergs on his podcast and incorrectly said Sagal was the actress who played Beverly Goldberg on the series. In reality, McLendon-Covey plays the part. In his tweet, the Twitter user who corrected Melendez tagged both Sagal and McLendon-Covey.

“The shows always had some 80’s item as the backdrop to the stories. But in the last two seasons, it’s been in your face. Hey Adam. Tone down the theme crap. It’s [too] over the top,” the Twitter user later wrote.

“I know, it’s beyond forced,” Melendez replied.

At this point, McLendon-Covey chimed in, writing, “Hey – thanks for including me in this idiotic thread. I love having my show insulted. Keep spreading love and making good life choices!”

“It’s not you Wendi, it’s the horrible writing this season,” Melendez wrote.

“Look, you want to believe that? Fine,” Sagal said. “But don’t tag the actors in it. We don’t want to hear it. There’s enough negativity in the business and the world that we don’t need MORE. That’s just a d– move.”

Melendez told Sagal he is a “big fan” of hers, then asked if he was entitled to his opinion. Sagal said he is, but it was rude to keep tagging McLendon-Covey in the conversation.

“Of course, you can have your opinion. You even have the right to share that opinion. Tagging people, however, is not an opinion. It’s a choice and a rude one at that,” the Sons of Anarchy star wrote.

“Some guy named Joe B tagged you, I however, did not,” Melendez told her.

However, Twitter does give users the option to un-tag people in their responses to another user, which Melendez could have done.

Melendez has been bashing The Goldbergs for the past week, at one point writing, “Alright, The Goldbergs has got to be the worst sitcom in history.”

The show’s creator later took a dig at Melendez.

“You’re right. It’s not nearly as entertaining as your audition tape for Jay Leno. Hahahahahaaaaaaaaaa,” Goldberg wrote.

The Goldbergs is now in its seventh season and is loosely based on Goldberg’s experiences growing up in a Philadelphia suburb during the 1980s. In recent years, the show has leaned heavily into its 1980s aesthetic, even centering entire episodes on tributes to classic ’80s movies. The series also launched a spin-off, Schooled, which is now in its second season.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Getty Images