Morning Show Anchor to Host New Show in Wake of Husband’s Illness

Good Morning Britain anchor Kate Garraway was reportedly chosen to host Life Changing Homes, a new ITV series about helping families after their lives are changed by a major event, like an accident or illness. Garraway was chosen after she spent most of 2020 and 2021 sharing her experiences caring for her husband, Derek Draper, who was diagnosed with a serious case of long COVID in March 2020. Garraway received a National Television Award for her documentary on Draper’s health struggle, Finding Derek.

“Kate is the perfect person to front a show like this given that she knows all about adapting to looking after someone since hubby Derek returned from hospital,” a TV source told The Sun on Dec. 28. Life Changing Homes will be similar to BBC1’s DIY SOS, hosted by Nick Knowles. Garraway, 54, is “very different” from Knowles, but is “hugely popular” with audiences who consider her a “down-to-earth figure,” the source said.

“She really connects with the public because, like many people, she has gone through a rough time since the pandemic started. At this stage the show is just a pilot, which was filmed this autumn,” the source continued. “But ITV [has] high hopes it will become a new series in the new year. They’re keen to provide a platform for Kate as her profile has soared.”

Garraway renovated her own home recently so Draper could receive constant care. She changed the ground floor to accommodate his hospital bed and installed a wheelchair lift. Garraway also added floor-to-ceiling windows so Draper could watch their two children from inside.

Draper was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March 2020 and was hospitalized for a year. During a Jan. 4 appearance on GMB, Garraway told hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Bacon that Draper is “going through a period where he’s very fatigued” after seeing a Christmas show with the family, reports The Mirror. They “don’t quite know what the new year will bring,” she added.

Garroway’s sequel to Finding Derek, Caring for Derek, is expected to air this year. She also published a book, The Power of Hope, in April about the impact her husband’s health battle has had on her family. Her broadcasting work was recognized by the royal family, as she was made an MBE in the New Year’s Honors List.

“On New Year’s Eve, it didn’t feel real until people started saying congratulations,” Garroway said on Jan. 4. She said there was some backlash, but Reid told her to ignore the critics. “It’s absolutely well deserved,” Reid said. “Don’t diminish how important that work has been in the pandemic.”