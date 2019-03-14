Jussie Smollett Critics Swarm Social Media During ‘Empire’ Spring Premiere

Empire finally returned from its three-month winter hiatus, and viewers were eager to talk about the Jussie Smollett scandal on social media.

With “My Fault Is Past” dealing with the direct aftermath of Kingsley (A.Z. Kelsey) coming out as Lucious’ (Terrence Howard) illegitimate child, as control of the company seemed to be back in the family’s grasp, many fans of the series could not look past Smollett’s legal controversy happening outside of the show.

When you gotta sneak and watch Empire since everybody cancelled it because of Jussie 😂 #Empire pic.twitter.com/DKqSf64rD3 — Chrissy 🥰 (@OhThatsChrissyy) March 14, 2019

“Good Lord, SO much has happened since [Empire] was on the last time…I think we ALL know what that is!!!!” Another user wrote, adding a series of emojis hinting at the Smollett-sized elephant in the room.

“Ohhh boy I forgot [Empire] was coming back on tonight… what a sh— show,” One user commented, referencing the drama behind-the-scenes.

After their fight in the winter finale, Jamal (Smollett) and his fiancé Kai (Toby Onwumere) reunited. Rather than working on his relationship, Jamal brought a request from his parents that did not appeal to the young journalist, who then gave him an ultimatum that their relationship might not be able to survive his devotion to the Lyon family.

Seeing Jussie breaks my heart 💔💔#Empire — Abbie 🏳️‍🌈 (@AbbieLopez_98) March 14, 2019

“Ohhhhh Jussie. Lol,” Another Twitter user commented.

“When Cookie asked if Jamal forgot his last name was Lyon….that script didnt age well,” another fan commented.

Watching #Empire trying to get into the script / acting when me and everybody else thinking about ‘You know what’ 👀 #EmpireOnFox #EmpireFox #JussieSmollett pic.twitter.com/0MZWB0JMt8 — Lil’ Knot (@GetOffMyZickk) March 14, 2019

Other fans were quick to come in defense of the Fox drama series, and say that the show is much bigger than one of its actor’s big scandal.

“Leave Jussie alone! Damn!!” One user commented during the episode.

“Regardless of the [Jussie Smollett] situation playing out in the media. [Empire] is still a bomb show and nothing is going to overshadow all the talented actors, actresses, writers, directors, producers, executives and talented creatives working behind the scenes.. for ME,” one user commented.

Smollett was caught in controversy after he was charged with filing a false police report and other charges after Chicago police claimed the actor was involved in staging a hate crime he suffered in late January.

The controversy led Empire producers to write Jamal Lyon off the show for the last two episodes of Season 5, preventing further disruption to filming as his case continues.

While the actor’s future in a potential Season 6 of the show remains a possibility, it didn’t stop fans from speculating if Jamal would find himself killed off the series.

Even if he did this messed up shit hes accused of…if he is off #Empire imma dead ass miss his character! @JussieSmollett — ♀Townie Victoria♀ (@RainbowCutiee) March 14, 2019

“Will [Jussie Smollett] be in that casket this season?” one user wrote, adding a side eye emoji.

Empire airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.