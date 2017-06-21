Watch: Joy-Anna Duggar Caught on Tape Breaking Courtship Rule

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth may have just broken one of the Duggar family courtship rules and the exchange was caught on the Counting On cameras.

In a clip from the series, the couple was filmed crossing physical boundaries that are typically reserved for engaged couples, at least in their clans, that is.

So what exactly did these crazy rule breakers do? They held hands — sort of.

In a scene from the TLC show, Forsyth and Duggar are working on a home improvement project when Forsyth grabs Duggar’s hand to protect it from the miter saw she was using.

Although the reality stars are now married, the moment was filmed before Forsyth popped the question. Couples who are “courting” are allowed to hug sideways, but the physical allowances end there.

But surely even family patriarch Jim Bob will forgive a few innocent touches of the hand in the name of safety?

