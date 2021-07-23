Joe Rogan Claims 'SNL' Steals Jokes: 'That Place Is a Den of Thieves'

✖

In his latest moment of controversy, Joe Rogan calls out NBC's Saturday Night Live for stealing jokes. The podcast host made the accusation on a Wednesday episode, ripping into the alleged "den of thieves." “By all accounts, that place is a den of thieves,” Rogan said on The Joe Rogan Experience during his conversation with comedian Shane Gillis. “You hear Jim Breuer's account of the climate in that place and it’s horrific. They’re all stealing from writers, they’re stealing from performers. If you’re a writer and you submit your packages, the higher-up writers will steal your s---, according to Breuer.”

He continued, “If you submit a package, they own that package, even if they don’t hire you. So if you have some great premises, they decide they’re just going to take your premises and not hire you, they own all those bits.”

Breuer worked with SNL from 1995 to 1998 as a cast member but admitted in an interview that while we had good wishes for the show, he didn't continue watching it once he walked away. Gillis was announced as a cast member in 2019, though, he was fired before he even started after a viral video of his podcast resurfaced, showing him using racial slurs. At the time, Gillis responded to the firing via social media. “I’m a comedian who pushes boundaries. I sometimes miss," he wrote. “I’m happy to apologize to anyone who’s actually offended by anything I’ve said. My intention is never to hurt anyone but I am trying to be the best comedian I can be and sometimes that requires risks.”

The outspoken comedian opened up again regarding the experience on the podcast saying the time was a pretty lonely point since “there’s not many people you can actually talk to about it.” Gillis continued, adding: “It was kind of surreal, I was one of the first people to be cancelled.” He mentioned that he was vetted before being hired, but the network only looked through his social media use. “They have people that vet you, but they’re not used to people having podcasts. They go through your Facebook, your Instagram, your Twitter.”