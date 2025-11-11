Jimmy Kimmel Announces Sudden Death of ‘Live!’ Bandleader Cleto Escobedo III

Jimmy Kimmel shocked viewers of his late night talk show on Tuesday with the death announcement of the show’s bandleader, Cleto Escobedo III.

Escobedo led Cleto and the Cletones, the house band on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The group has been with the show since its ABC premiere in 2003.Escobedo, also helped compose the program’s theme song.

Kimmel announced the passing by expressing that he was “heartbroken,” noting to fans that he had known Escobedo since age 9. He also shared his condolences to the late musician’s family.

“Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III,” Kimmell announced via Instagram. “To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers.”

Escobedo was 59, according to the Associated Press. No cause of death was given in Kimmel’s announcement.

ABC has not issued a statement on the musician’s death.