Jessica Lange Finally Returns in ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Episode 6

American Horror Story brought back Jessica Lange‘s iconic Constance Langdon in Apocalypse episode 6, bringing with her answers about Michael Langdon’s mysterious past.

Following last week’s episode’s reveal that Michael’s powers were beyond those of a warlock — after he completed the test of the Seven Wonders while also resurrecting fallen witch Misty Day (Lily Rabe) — Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) commissioned Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts) and Behold Chablis (Billy Porter) to go on a mission to the Murder House and find out more about Michael’s (Cody Fern) mysterious past.

Behold and Madison purchase the Murder House and go into the terrifying mansion, performing a magical ritual so that all ghosts are visible to them even if they do not wish to be seen.

As Madison and Behold are getting the lay of the land at Murder House from Billie Dean Howard (Paulson), Constance appears asking who they think they are.

“I’m Constance Langdon, and this is my f-ing house,” Constance says.

Constance reveals to Behold and Madison that she has in fact died, though that does not stop her from her drinking Crown Royal. She then torments her eternal arch-nemesis Moira (Frances Conroy) for not keeping the house clean. During the fight, Moira makes fun of Constance for taking the “coward’s way out” of life.

When Madison says they are there to find out more about Michael Langdon, Billie Dean stops them from inquiring further. After Madison and Behold successfully release Moira from the Murder House by burying her bones with her mother, Constance agrees to talk about Michael.

Constance talks about taking the burden of raising Michael after Vivien (Connie Britton) died in childbirth. She said she did her best to raise him, despite him doing “unspeakable acts” as he grew up.

“He said they were presents because he loved me,” Constance says of the deadly gifts. “Each time I would dutifully bury one of his gifts along with a piece of my soul.”

“It was Michael who made me realize that I was pout on this earth to raise the monsters,” she added, as images of herself finding cat carcasses on her kitchen emerged.

After he killed the babysitter, the scene from the end of Murder House, she revealed that Michael had aged a decade in one night. “It was almost as if he was in a hurry to get somewhere age-wise.”

He then is seen trying to choke Constance to death, as he seems to fight his inner Antichrist. Despite repeated attempts to get him to stop his evil ways, Constance realized that she no longer had the strength to stop him.

“So I came here [the Murder House], a prison, yes. But I knew the rules. And I knew the company,” she says, as the episode shows Constance drinking herself to death at the Murder House.

“I woke to find myself surrounded by my precious children,” Constance adds before disappearing into the house with one of her children.

The one-episode guest appearance marks Lange’s return to the FX anthology series for the first time since Freak Show. Lange had previously led the cast of season 1-4 and won two Emmy awards for her performances.

Ahead of the anticipated episode, creator Ryan Murphy shared an adorable Lange anecdote on Twitter.

“Just told Our Queen Jessica Lange that everyone was SO EXCITED about her AHS return tonight and she was sure to be trending in an hour or two. She replied ‘what’s this trending thing?’ THAT’S WHY I LOVE HER,” he wrote.

Just told Our Queen Jessica Lange that everyone was SO EXCITED about her AHS return tonight and she was sure to be trending in an hour or two. She replied “what’s this trending thing?” THAT’S WHY I LOVE HER. #AHSApocalypse — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) October 18, 2018

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Photo Credit: FX