‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Sneak Peek: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Makes His Return

There’s about to be a situation for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast again. More specifically, Mike The Situation Sorrentino is set to make his grand return to the series months after he finished his prison sentence. A new sneak peek for the next season, which will premiere on Feb. 27, showcases Sorrentino’s reunion with his cast mates.

On Jan. 24, Entertainment Tonight published a clip that gives fans a preview of what’s to come on the next season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The clip began with a fun bit featuring Sorrentino’s co-stars running up to him to give him a group hug while Peaches and Herb’s “Reunited” played. But, they didn’t just showcase Sorrentino’s reunion, they also shared a peek at some of the group’s bolder activities, including Angelina Pivarnick‘s bachelorette party.

“My probation officer’s not gonna like this,” Sorrentino jokes at one point in the video. He later adds, in a confessional, “There’s no place I’d rather be.”

The upcoming season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will feature Sorrentino as he makes the transition back to his everyday life after serving an eight-month prison sentence. The reality star began his sentence for tax evasion in January 2019 and was released in September. Upon his release, he was greeted by his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, whom he wed in November 2018.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life,” Sorrentino said in a statement to E! News. “Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

Sorrentino’s attorney, Richard Sapinski, also released a statement about the Jersey Shore star’s release.

“I’m happy he’s being released,” Sapinski told CNN. “I like Michael. I’m glad the matter is being concluded. I wish him well.”

As PEOPLE noted, Sorrentino’s Jersey Shore co-stars were eagerly awaiting his release and expressed that they were excited to welcome him back into the fold.

“A lifetime of events has happened since Mike went away,” Vinny Guadagnino said during the Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2 finale in November 2019. “Ronnie went to rehab, Deena had a baby, Nicole had a baby, Jen fell out of love and now is in love again. He’s missing out on a lot. But it’s time to put the final piece of our family back together.”