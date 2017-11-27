Jeremy Piven Thanks ‘Wisdom of the Crowd’ Fans After CBS Cancels Show

Moments after CBS cancelled Wisdom of the Crowd, embattled star Jeremy Piven thanked fans for their support. He made no mention of the mounting accusations of sexual harassment he faces.

Wanted to thanks all of you guys for supporting us at #WisdomoftheCrowd

sorry we don’t get to continue with this great family we have created . Proud of the work we did and we will Finish out our 13 episodes with full hearts ! pic.twitter.com/V4ec83MkyX — Jeremy Piven (@jeremypiven) November 27, 2017



The photo included his Wisdom co-stars, Richard T. Jones, Natalia Tena, Monica Potter, Ion Overman and Blake Lee.

Wisdom was cancelled Monday after CBS opted not to pick up the show’s back nine. The rest of the already-produced 13 episodes will continue to air at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT Sundays.

Piven, who previously starred on HBO’s Entourage is facing allegations of sexual assault from at least five women.

Ariane Bellamar took to Twitter on Oct. 30 to accuse Piven of groping her breasts and buttocks twice on the set of the HBO show. Cassidy Freeman accused Piven of “predatory behavior,” and Tiffany Bacon Scourby claimed Piven forced her to engage in a sexual act at a New York hotel in 2003.

On Nov. 24, Amy Meanor and Anastasia Taneie told BuzzFeed News Piven sexually assaulted them in the past. Meanor claimed Piven pinned her down at her Los Angeles home in 1995 and Taneie accused him of grabbing her breast and genitals in 2009, during the making of Entourage.

Piven has denied the allegations, telling BuzzFeed in a statement, “Let me be absolutely clear, this simply did not happen. I would never force myself on a woman. I cannot speak as to why a person would create a story like this.”

Wisdom was CBS’ lowest-rated scripted Sunday show, averaging 7.4 million viewers and a 1.0 18-49 demographic rating.