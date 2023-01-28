'Jeopardy!' Winner Blasts Show's Fans — Here's Why

Jeopardy is under fire again – this time from one of its own champions. Writer Yogesh Raut won three consecutive games of Jeopardy earlier this month, and afterward, he shared thoughts about his experiences on Facebook. His posts were skeptical of the show's lauded reputation and its outspoken fan base.

Raut made his first appearance on Jeopardy on Jan. 11 and finished his run on Jan. 16, finally unseated by Katie Palumbo. However, he began criticizing Jeopardy publicly before his last episode had even aired. On Jan. 12, he wrote that casual viewers were wrong for thinking it was the end all, be all of the trivia contests. He noted his own accomplishments before Jeopardy, including finishing in the to 10 of the 2022 LearnedLeague Rundle Championship and the Quizzing World Cup.

"Yet today I'm receiving the most attention, praise, congratulations and nasty trolling from strangers (!) of my life... and for what? What did I do to get the biggest paycheck of my quizzing career? I beat two guys," he wrote. Raut would eventually leave Jeopardy with $94,403 in prize money.

Over the course of his commentary, Raut made it clear he wasn't criticizing the contestants he beat nor the one that beat him. He also didn't want to criticize the people who make the show. His main issue was with the Jeopardy fandom – particularly those making cruel comments about him online. Raut felt that these fans had a bizarre fixation on a single show when the whole wide world of trivia competitions was at their fingertips.

"This is also not an insult to Jeopardy, which is a TV show designed for entertainment, and a reasonably good one," he wrote at one point. "It is entertaining to watch but it bears the same relationship to real quizzing that 'Holey Moley' does to golf."

Raut argued that there was something insidious about the way die-hard Jeopardy fans perceived themselves, writing: "What is it about [Jeopardy] that causes the worst kind of human beings to be so drawn to it and invested in it. (I honestly don't know the answer to that; it's not a bad show, and the people who make it seem fine.)" He later argued that the game introduced variables meant to "constantly swamp out differences in skill level, on a glorified reality show."

"Jeopardy is not the problem; its centrality to American society is," he wrote. "There will never be a healthy quizzing culture in this country until we learn to stop pretending that Jeopardy is important."

Raut would go on to write that these gripes weren't about "personal spite," but were instead meant to point out systemic issues. He also remarked on the racist comments he received and the misogynistic comments other contestants received. He felt that trivia and quiz competitions in general suffered from their own apparent niche interest.

I don’t watch Jeopardy, but I am extremely invested in the guy who won three times but was apparently bad on the buzzer, then began a multi-week Facebook meltdown about how Jeopardy is not the REAL quizzing world and compared himself to Muhammad Ali. https://t.co/LmFd2fpUXL pic.twitter.com/LFN8QEajre — Megan Greenwell (@megreenwell) January 23, 2023

Raut's posts went viral when they were shared elsewhere on social media, and readers were split over his takes. Many thought he was simply being a sore loser, while others thought that he had valid points about quiz shows in general. Eventually, Jeopardy executive producer Michael Davies addressed Raut's comments on the Inside Jeopardy podcast.

"I like the fact that having been criticized, Yogesh took and defended himself ... I would say vigorously and at length," Davies said. "Here's the thing, Jeopardy is prone to criticism. We're not beyond criticism. You don't have to come on Jeopardy and say lovely things about the game. Just as I wouldn't take away the right of people in our viewing community to express things they like or dislike, I wouldn't ever want to censor a contestant who defends himself... I think Yogesh made some good points within his lengthy response."