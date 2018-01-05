‘Jeopardy!’ Will Resume in Mid-January Following Alex Trebek’s Surgery

Fox game show Jeopardy! is set to return to TV screens in mid-January.

Jeopardy! production will resume in mid-January following the announcement that the long-running game show would be on hiatus while host Alex Trebek recovered from surgery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Thursday, Deadline reported that Trebek, 77, had been rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Dec. 15 after suffering complications from hitting his head in a fall in October. He was released two days later after a successful surgery to treat the subdural hematoma and is expected to make a full recovery.

The surgery, which required Trebek to take a brief break from the show to recover, has only mildly affected the show’s 2018 schedule. The College Championship, which was supposed to be filmed this month, will now air in April.

Trebek has hosted Jeopardy! since 1984. Back on May 2, 2017, Sony Pictures Television announced that Trebek was signed to host the show through the 2019-2020 TV season.