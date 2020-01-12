‘Jeopardy!’: James Holzhauer’s Playful Jab at Alex Trebek Leaves Fans Laughing

Jeopardy! contest James Holzhauer had a bit of a viral moment after the Thursday night episode of Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time. Holzhauer took a jab at host Alex Trebek after writing down a joke answer, claiming that Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak was the GHOST (Greatest Host of Syndicated TV) before crossing out that name and writing down Trebek’s. Viewers had a lot to say about the humorous moment, with many saying it exemplified exactly why they love the Jeopardy! favorite.

“Classic! Love James and his sarcastic sense of humor! Some think his quirkiness is cocky but I think it’s fun!” one Facebook commenter wrote.

“No matter the result. James you are the GOAT. you’re awesome!!” another added.

“Am so enjoying this awesome competition must say I am hoping James comes through as winner,” a third Facebook commenter wrote. “Have watched Jeopardy since its inception. Love it and Alex.”

“I love his sense of humor and respect for his opponents,” yet another wrote.

Elsewhere in the comments on our Facebook post about the viral moment, PopCulture.com readers took the opportunity to praise not only Holzhauer, but his Greatest of All Time opponents Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter, as well.

“These guys are the greatest no matter who wins,” one viewer wrote. “They are smart and they are funny. They make the show enjoyable. I love the way they banter back and forth. Best wishes to all.”

“What a great show. It seems the buzzer reflex is going to determine the winner. As the are all pretty sharp,” another Facebook commenter wrote.

“I’m having a blast watching these three play and also watching Alex interacting with them,” a third user wrote. “I love that all 3 in their own way are paying tribute to a great man.”

“What a great tournament and great camaraderie between the players. They are all winners,” another person wrote.

The next episode of Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time airs on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. If a winner of the tournament is not decided then, up to three more episode will air at the same timeslot throughout the week.

