'Jeopardy!' Host Hopeful Takes Playful Jabs at Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings

Over the past several months, numerous individuals have guest-hosted Jeopardy!. Buzzy Cohen, a former Jeopardy! champ, recently hosted the Tournament of Champions event that aired in late May. Following his time as the guest host, Cohen took to Twitter to take some playful jabs at two other former guest hosts, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik.

On Thursday, Cohen wrote that fans have been speculating who will be the next permanent host of Jeopardy! following all of these respective guest-hosting stints. But, he jokingly said that there's another way that they should be judging the hosts — with Feats of Strength. Seinfeld fans will likely know that the Feats of Strength is a part of the fictional Festivus celebration that was started by Frank Costanza (Jerry Stiller), the father of George Costanza (Jason Alexander).

Sure we're all seeing how the @Jeopardy guest hosts handle the game and read clues, but when, pray tell do we begin the Feats of Strength?! — Buzzy Cohen (@buzztronics) July 1, 2021

I will pay good money to see @KenJennings in a singlet lifting an atlas stone - I imagine @missmayim has us all in the caber toss for some reason - maybe it's her effortless command of plaids? — Buzzy Cohen (@buzztronics) July 1, 2021

I'd also like to know who among the field is most likely to get a full refund on a hotel booking within 48hrs of check-in... — Buzzy Cohen (@buzztronics) July 1, 2021

Cohen joked that he would pay good money to see Bialik and Jennings in the competition, in particular. When it comes to the two personalities, he's envisioning Jennings lifting an atlas stone in a singlet. Cohen posits that Bialik would dominate the caber toss. As for his reasoning, he believes that her "effortless command of plaids" would allow her to pull through in the Feat of Strength. The Tournament of Champions host said that in addition to the Feats of Strength, he'd also like to see which of the guest hosts would be able to get a "full refund on a hotel booking" within two days before they're due to check-in. While he didn't offer up who he believes would be best at that event, Anderson Cooper and Katie Couric would probably both be good picks.

Before the Tournament of Champions was due to begin, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards announced that Cohen would be hosting the event. In his announcement, he noted that with Cohen hosting the Tournament of Champions, he will no longer be eligible to play Jeopardy! in the future. Richards stated, "Buzzy has been where each of these champions is, so we think it’ll be comforting for the contestants to see a familiar face behind the lectern. We will miss seeing him compete, but we look forward to seeing how he uses his quick wit and personality as guest host.”