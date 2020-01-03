‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Unloaded Their Emotions for Alex Trebek and Show During Special Before ‘Greatest’ Tournament

A documentary on Jeopardy! managed to cause quite a stir on social media this evening. The long-running game show, which first aired its first incarnation back in 1964, was the subject of a special titled What is Jeopardy? Alex Trebek and America’s Most Popular Game Show. The special focuses on the show’s lengthy history, as well as longtime host Alex Trebek, who’s currently battling pancreatic cancer.

Given the outpouring of support Trebek has gotten from fans and contestants alike, emotions were running high on Twitter during the documentary’s airing.

“Alex Trebek is one of a kind,” wrote one user, while a second admitted that the documentary was “already making me emotional.” A third added that they “genuinely can’t imagine [Jeopardy!] without Alex Trebek,” who also added, “let’s hope we don’t reach that point for a while!”

Ahead of the special, which aired Thursday evening, Trebek spoke to ABC News (via WXYZ).

“I have learned something in the past year and it’s this: We don’t know when we’re going to die,” Trebek explained. “Because of the cancer diagnosis, it’s no longer an open-ended life. Because of that, and something else that is operating here, people all over America and abroad have decided they want to let me know now, while I’m alive, about the impact that I’ve been having on their existence.”

The documentary was a precursor to the upcoming super-tournament, Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time, which will feature three of the show’s all-time biggest winners, featuring Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer. The showdown between the big three is set to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Trebek, who’s hosted Jeopardy! for 35 years, has spoke candidly about his diagnosis since he first went public with it back in May. Just earlier this week, he admitted that the outpouring of support he’s received from fans the world over has done wonders for his morale during a difficult time in his life.

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time will kick off Tuesday, Jan. 7 on ABC.