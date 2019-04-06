Jenny McCarthy Uses ‘Game of Thrones’ to Describe Day She and Sherri Shepherd Got Fired From ‘The View’

Jenny McCarthy compared the day she and Sherri Shepherd were fired from The View to one of Game of Thrones‘ deadliest moments.

The Masked Singer judge invited Ramin Setoodeh, author of Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Story of The View, to be a guest on Sirius XM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show and opened up about the day she and many other staff members were fired, including Shepherd and co-creator Bill Geddie.

“I love Bill [Geddie],” McCarthy said Friday about the longtime producer, as first reported by PEOPLE. “Bill is someone that I think sometimes got a really bad rap.”

“When it was — I call it the Red Wedding at The View — the day there was like 17 people let go,” she added about the day that both she and Shepherd were fired, comparing it to the brutal scene in season 3 of Game of Thrones. “And then Bill — and there was five other producers or something like that. It was a lot of people… I felt so bad for Sherri and Bill, my heart broke for them.”

McCarthy reflected that while she was only there for a year, she knew “it wasn’t really my place to be.” But she felt for Geddie for being let go after he co-created the popular morning talk show along with Barbara Walters.

“But for Bill, to watch someone like that be kind of shoved out the door after creating the show with Barbara the way they did — the way they handled pretty much anyone’s firing was, I think, unprofessional,” she said, adding how it was “terribly unprofessional.”

McCarthy went on to claim that ABC lied to her about keeping her on the show, which led her to say no other opportunities.

“Towards the end of the season, I was getting other offers to do shows, so my agent said, ‘Will you let us know if this is working out, because it doesn’t feel like it is, but let us know because we want to take these other jobs,’ and they said, ‘Yeah, she’s fine, we’re going to bring her back, we love her,’” she claimed.

McCarthy added during the show, “It was all a lie, it was all a lie so we wouldn’t take the next job.”

Setoodeh’s new book has been the talk of the town, with McCarthy claiming in an excerpt published in March that she was “miserable” during her 2013-14 gig sharing the stage with Walters.