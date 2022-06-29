Jason Momoa TV Series Ending With Upcoming Season

Jason Momoa's hit Apple TV series is ending with its upcoming third season. See, a post-apocalyptic drama-thriller starring the Aquaman actor, has been among the streamer's most-watched shows for its first two seasons but will conclude with Season 3, per Deadline. The final episodes debut on Aug. 26 and will roll out weekly.

"We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of See, which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action, and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story," said See showrunner and exec producer Jonathan Tropper. "Building a world without sight was a particularly unique and continuous challenge that was met through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and diverse team both in front of and behind the camera. The show has been a monumental labor of love for all involved, and we are eternally grateful for the way See has been embraced by viewers around the world."

See takes place "in the far future," after a mass virus has caused mankind to lose "its sense of sight." Momoa plays Baba Voss, "the father of twins who are born with the mythic ability to see," and who "must protect his tribe against" a number of threats. In addition to Momoa, the series also stars Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Yadira Guevara-Prip, Alfre Woodard, Eden Epstein, Olivia Cheng, Hoon Lee, Tom Mison, and Dave Bautista.

In a previous interview, Bautista — who played Edo Voss, Baba's vengeful younger brother, in the show —spoke about working on the show, telling Variety, "I had been wanting to work with Momoa for years. We just really gel. It's odd. We're so similar in certain ways, but our personalities, our energies are just extreme opposites. He is a very high energy, very outgoing person, and I'm just an introverted person, a very low energy person."

Addressing his character, Batista went on to share, "I'd never say Edo was a nice guy. But I think he's a product of his environment. I think that he believes that he's got good intentions. I think he believes he's doing what is best. I also think his relationship with Baba – I think his resentment comes from a rightful place." Apple TV+ subscribers can stream Seasons 1 and 2 of See now, before Season 3 debuts in August.