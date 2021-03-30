Is Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' New Tonight?

✖

For anyone who was expecting to catch a new episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, you're out of luck. Unfortunately, the show will not be airing a new episode on Monday night. Instead, the series will air a repeat of the March 17 episode that featured Eric Andre and Magic Johnson.

Since the show will be airing a repeat on Monday night, it's a good time for you to revisit Stephen Colbert's interviews with Andre and Johnson. The official Twitter account for The Late Show posted a clip on Monday from Colbert's interview with the basketball legend. During the course of the segment, Colbert and Johnson recalled how they were almost co-workers once upon a time. The late-night show began by saying that he had some news to share with Johnson, explaining that it was something that the former athlete might not have known about.

TONIGHT: Stephen and @MagicJohnson tell the story about how they almost became co-workers! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/Fml3lIVJhj — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 30, 2021

Colbert explained that Johnson previously hosted a talk show called The Magic Hour, which aired in 1998. He continued to say that he was offered a part on the show, but it may not be the kind of part that you would expect. Colbert said, "I was originally offered the role of your sidekick on Magic Hour. And I forgot who you ended up actually getting. But, I was the guy they came to and said, 'Would you be this?'" The comedian said that he wasn't able to accept the role as he had just been hired at The Daily Show.

Colbert's breaking news prompted Johnson to break out into laughter. The talk show host maintained that he was offered the role and even shared some proof, showcasing a Magic Hour shirt that he had acquired. Johnson said, "It was a blessing you didn't take the job, see? 'Cause now you end up doing a wonderful job and we didn't last that long." While Colbert agreed, he lamented, "But, we could have been friends!" He added that his brush with the Magic Hour was one of the reasons why he was so excited to meet and interview Johnson over two decades after that missed opportunity. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.