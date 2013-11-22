Idina Menzel Pokes Fun at Iconic John Travolta Gaffe Ahead of 2020 Oscars

It has been six years since John Travolta accidentally called Idina Menzel "Adele Dazeem" at the 86th Academy Awards, and the Frozen star continues to joke about the incident. After it was announced she would be performing at the 2020 Oscars in February, Menzel wondered out loud who would be "brave enough" to introduce her. Menzel will perform "Into The Unknown" from Frozen II with Norwegian artist Aurora.

"When I was a little girl I dreamed of moments like these," Menzel wrote on Twitter Friday. "Who is brave enough to introduce me?"

On Thursday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced all four Best Original Song nominees will be performed, including "Into The Unknown," written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The others are "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4), written and performed by Randy Newman; "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" (Rocketman), written by Elton John and Bernie Taupin and performed by John; "I'm Standing With You" (Breakthrough), written by Diane Warren and performed by Chrissy Metz; "Stand Up" (Harriet), written by Joshuah Bruan Campbell and performer Cynthia Erivo.

During the 2014 Oscars, Travolta introduced Menzel's performance of "Let It Go" from the original Frozen movie. He completely botched her name, turning himself into a target for ridicule and creating a viral moment that has lived on longer than host Ellen DeGeneres' selfie. Travolta later told Jimmy Kimmel he got distracted by Goldie Hawn backstage and was confused by seeing Menzel's name on the teleprompter spelled out phonetically.

Menzel laughed off the incident, and Travolta issued a written apology.

"I've been beating myself up all day," Travolta wrote. "Then I thought... what would Idina Menzel say? She'd say, 'Let it go, let it go!' Idina is incredibly talented and I am so happy Frozen took home two Oscars Sunday night!"

During the 2015 Oscars, Menzel and Travolta presented the Best Original Song Oscar, with Menzel introducing Travolta as "Glom Gazingo."

The mishap even got Travolta invited to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards so he could have a joke with Queen Latifah. When he opened his envelope, he handed it to Latifah, saying, "You'd better do it because I'll mispronounce s---; and f---; it up."

The 92nd Academy Awards will air live on ABC Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. The show is going without a host for the second consecutive year.

Photo credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images