'iCarly' Season 3 Fate Revealed at Paramount+

iCarly is coming back…again. The Paramount+ reboot has been renewed for a third season. The series begging production later this year and will is slated for a 2023 rlease. The sophomore season reboot ended with Freddie's girlfriend, Pearl, confronting Carly and Freddie over their feelings for each other, with the pair refusing to deny that she was wrong. "iCarly's loyal fan base grew up with Carly, Spencer, and Freddie, and have now fallen in love with Harper and Millicent, too," said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of streaming for Paramount+, per E! News. "We're thrilled to have Miranda, Jerry, Nathan, Laci and Jaidyn return for a third season and we know Paramount+'s growing YA audience is as well. And I, for one, must find out what happens with #Creddie!"

The original Nickelodeon series ran from 2007 to 2012. It followed a group of best friends as they created a webcast targeted at kids their age dealing with everyday problems and adventures. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Miranda Cosgrove spoke on the possibilities of a third season. "I personally want Freddie and Carly to be endgame," she said at the time. "I think Nathan has a whole theory about this where he thinks Freddy tried too hard for too long and that he doesn't know that they're meant to be together. But my personal take is I think they would be really good for each other, so I'm hoping that that's how the series ends. But I'm just like everybody else, I don't know exactly what's going to happen."



In an interview with TV Line with showrunner Ali Schouten in April 2022, she told explained of a potential new season, "The main thing that's important to the writers and the actors is that whatever happens between the characters happens organically, that it's not something we're shoehorning in for plot or just to get people riled up. For us, it's about seeing what kind of chemistry there is on set and then writing towards that."