Ian Ziering Shares Heartwarming Photo After ‘90210’ Co-Star Luke Perry Suffers Massive Stroke

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering wished former co-star Luke Perry the best after Perry suffered a “massive” stroke.

Ziering shared a black and white throwback photo of the two friends.

“No words can express what my heart feels hearing today’s shocking news,” the Sharknado actor wrote. “Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery.”

Perry and Ziering’s fans also sent their prayers to Perry in the comments section.

“My heart is broken. I have enjoyed watching Luke since I was 8 years old. He was my first tv crush! Keeping him in my prayers for a full recovery,” one fan wrote.

“Just in utter shock… every girls teen age crush, growing up… we’re all in that age bracket… scary reality that could hit us all… prayers for him and his family,” another added.

“Positive thoughts and prayers… just heart breaking,” another fan wrote.

Ziering was not the only 90210 star to sent their thoughts and prayers to Perry. Shannen Doherty shared a photo from an episode, adding, “My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this.”

Molly Ringwald, who stars on Riverdale with Perry, shared a short message on Twitter. “Sending my love to Luke Perry,” she tweeted, adding a heart emoji.

According to TMZ, the 52-year-old Perry suffered a “massive” stroke. Paramedics rushed to his home in Sherman Oaks, California around 9:40 a.m. and Perry was rushed to a local hospital. His representative said he is now “under observation.”

Sources close to the Perry told TMZ doctors placed him in a “medically induced coma,” but his representative said he is not. Perry is sedated, according to his rep.

Perry is best known for playing Dylan McKay on the original Beverly Hills, 90210. Unlike other members of the cast, he did not participate in The CW’s 90210 reboot and has not signed on to star in FOX’s upcoming six-episode event series that will air this summer. The project was announced the same day Perry suffered his stroke.

Ziering, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris and Jennie Garth all signed on to join the revival. Doherty is also skipping the FOX series.

“Beverly Hills, 90210 left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation,” FOX Entertainment president Michael Thorn said Wednesday. “Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA – bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters – and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210.”

Perry has played Fred Andrews, Archie’s father, on The CW’s Riverdale since 2017. Perry’s other credits include Criminal Minds, Major Crimes, Body of Proof and Oz. He stars as the late actor Wayne Maunder in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images