'Hustle' Star Jordan Hull Talks Working With Jennifer Beals on 'The L Word: Generation Q' (Exclusive)

Jordan Hull currently stars alongside Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah in the Netflix film Hustle. And while this is the first big film for Hull, she can also be seen in the Showtime series The L Word: Generation Q, a sequel to The L Word. In an exclusive interview with PopCutlure.com, Hull, 32, talks about working with acting legend Jennifer Beals in The L Word: Generation Q.

"Oh, it's the greatest thing ever," Hull exclusively told PopCulture. "She is a magical human being. Anytime you're in her presence, you just feel like, I don't know. You just feel super, super-cool. And she carries that history with her. She has been in this business for so long. So she's just so poised and has all of this... I don't know how to explain it. She's just super-cool. And I like that I get to call her my friend. It's really awesome."

(Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Hull plays Angie Porter-Kennard the daughter of Bette Porter (Beals) and her ex-wife Tina Kennard (Laurel Holloman). Hull was a recurring character in the first season and became a series regular in Season 2, which premiered in August 2021. The L Word: Generation Q has been renewed for a third season and Hull teased some details about the production of Season 3.

"We're starting it up," Hull said. "I don't know if I'm allowed to say, but we're getting there. We're in the process." When The L Word began airing on Showtime, it received strong reviews because of how it portrayed the LGBTQ community. It's the same with The L Word: Generation Q, and Hull is enjoying the experience.

"It's super surreal," Hull said. "Once again, I get to work with, I feel like my career so far has been working with just, oh geez, just great people in the business. And working on The L Word is great. We're starting up Season 3, third time around. And it's really cool to be a part of a show for three seasons because you just start to, TV's so different than movies. But they're both equally life-giving and you learn so much. And you're with the people that I'm working with The L Word. Third time around, we're more comfortable with one another. We know our characters super-well. So it's just like having fun and getting to go to work every day with your best friends. So it's awesome."