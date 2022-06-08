'Hustle' Star Jordan Hull Talks Learning 'So Much' From Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah (Exclusive)

✖

The new Netflix film Hustle features a young actress on the rise. Jordan Hull plays Alex Sugarman, the daughter of Stanley Sugarman (Adam Sandler) and Teresa Sugarman (Queen Latifah), and this is her first feature film. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Hull talked about working with Sandler and Latifah.

"I learned so much," Hull exclusively told PopCulture. "I learned what it takes to be in a business for this long. I mean, they're comedians and musicians, so they have this element of silliness, but they're so intelligent and so professional and know what they're doing. And they are just team players. They fully understand every aspect of a set, and what it means to bring people together and make a big team. So it was great."

(Photo: Scott Yamano/Netflix)

With this being Hull's first big movie, she also talked about being nervous when she was on set for the first time. "Oh my gosh. Yes. I mean, I think it's a testament to Adam and the way that he conducts the set, and also our wonderful director, Jeremiah [Zagar]," Hull said. "Walking on, you just feel, you get the nerves, but it's immediately a place of play. And you're making something you're all super-proud of and excited to be on. So I was so nervous and was peeing so much, nervous, but just being so awkward. But the second I just got into the room and got on set, it was just like, "Yeah, this feels right. These guys are great, and professionals and good."

Hull's character is a high school student who is into filming. Her skills come in handy when Stanley is helping his basketball prospect Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangómez) get a chance to be drafted into the NBA. With the film being basketball-heavy, Hull has become a bigger fan of the game.

"My family didn't have a team," she said. "We were more into football, but I played basketball in middle school. I'm currently on a women's adult basketball rec league with all my friends. So now I'm more into it because of Hustle. I'm like, 'These people are so cool. I should be more into basketball.'"