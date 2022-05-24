'Hunter x Hunter' Fans Elated After Promising Update

Acclaimed manga series Hunter x Hunter may be returning from hiatus at last. On Tuesday, a new Twitter user claimed to be the real Yoshihiro Togashi -- series creator, writer and illustrator. He tweeted that there were new chapters of his beloved series on the way, sending fans into an uproar of fresh excitement.

The Twitter account has not been verified yet and so far there has not been any official confirmation from Viz Media, but there are hints that this post really came from Togashi. According to a report by Polygon, the illustrator of One Punch Man, Yusuke Murata, vouched for Togashi's new Twitter account. Either way, the post showed a small corner of a manga page in progress. Its caption was in Japanese, but it roughly translated to: "4 more episodes for the time being." Hunter x Hunter debuted in 1998, but it has been plagued by frequent delays and hiatuses due to Togashi's health. This current hiatus has been going since 2018, and some fans thought that it would be the end of the series altogether.

Like many other Japanese media properties, Hunter x Hunter has had a delayed road to success here in the U.S. as fans wait for translations both on the page and in the anime adaptation. The series has only reached mainstream success in the English-speaking world in recent years thanks to increased availability. While fans here haven't waited quite as long, they are just as impatient for new episodes.

So far, there's no official word on Togashi's health or Hunter x Hunter's return. Even if he is back to work, it's unclear when fans might see the new manga chapters or the new anime episodes. None of that has slowed down fans' celebration, however. Here's a look at some of the top reactions on social media.