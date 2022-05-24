'Hunter x Hunter' Fans Elated After Promising Update
Acclaimed manga series Hunter x Hunter may be returning from hiatus at last. On Tuesday, a new Twitter user claimed to be the real Yoshihiro Togashi -- series creator, writer and illustrator. He tweeted that there were new chapters of his beloved series on the way, sending fans into an uproar of fresh excitement.
The Twitter account has not been verified yet and so far there has not been any official confirmation from Viz Media, but there are hints that this post really came from Togashi. According to a report by Polygon, the illustrator of One Punch Man, Yusuke Murata, vouched for Togashi's new Twitter account. Either way, the post showed a small corner of a manga page in progress. Its caption was in Japanese, but it roughly translated to: "4 more episodes for the time being." Hunter x Hunter debuted in 1998, but it has been plagued by frequent delays and hiatuses due to Togashi's health. This current hiatus has been going since 2018, and some fans thought that it would be the end of the series altogether.
とりあえずあと4話。 pic.twitter.com/OwoB4ljp1x— 冨樫義博 (@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp) May 24, 2022
Like many other Japanese media properties, Hunter x Hunter has had a delayed road to success here in the U.S. as fans wait for translations both on the page and in the anime adaptation. The series has only reached mainstream success in the English-speaking world in recent years thanks to increased availability. While fans here haven't waited quite as long, they are just as impatient for new episodes.
So far, there's no official word on Togashi's health or Hunter x Hunter's return. Even if he is back to work, it's unclear when fans might see the new manga chapters or the new anime episodes. None of that has slowed down fans' celebration, however. Here's a look at some of the top reactions on social media.
Hunter x Hunter is coming back. This is not a drill. pic.twitter.com/osX8ZegDeb— whimsydearest (@whimsydearest) May 24, 2022
Naturally, one of the most common sentiments about this news on Twitter was melodramatic, tearful happiness.
IT IS BACK Y'ALL CAN CELEBRATE— JOL (@Saitamagoated) May 24, 2022
hunter x hunter fans rn pic.twitter.com/3Hwheh6cv0— 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) May 24, 2022
On the other hand, some fans were guarded, not wanting to get their own hopes up prematurely.
Fact 😎#hunterxhunter pic.twitter.com/oEoHb82HrE— ᴋᴜʀᴜᴛᴏ🦊 (@Houcem__) May 24, 2022
Hunter x Hunter is back. Ain’t nothing anyone can tell me today.— rhyme (@Rhymestyle) May 24, 2022
Fans made self-effacing jokes about how much significance they were ascribing to this renewal.
hunter x hunter return was my excuse to draw them all again pic.twitter.com/0eOwDzvLGB— ♡Ry♡ (@Krinklefry87) May 24, 2022
HUNTER X HIATUS NO MORE #hxh pic.twitter.com/Nwmg8SEHBi— alyssa ✿ HXH PARTY⛓💝 (@mothcrayon) May 24, 2022
With the series trending again, Hunter x Hunter fan art proliferated on all platforms in no time.
I think we all really need to understand the weight of Togashi actually getting a Twitter and confirming this himself, even if we see hiatuses again he is definitely intent on continuing and finishing Hunter x Hunter, we are incredibly lucky to have such an author he’s amazing— Kristen 🎧 🌺 💜 (@KNCecil) May 24, 2022
Good news is Hunter x Hunter is Returning.— Killua Zoldyck (@KiIluaZoldyck) May 24, 2022
Bad news is Togashi is going to see how weird we are
Fans were in awe of Togashi pushing through his health issues to continue his work, and generously joining Twitter just to share the news with them. Still, some joked that the author might not like what he saw once he really got to know his own fandom.
YOU CAN SMILEEEEE AGAAAAIINNN pic.twitter.com/cJwjzxfF1L— struggler (@absoluteabsurd7) May 24, 2022
I'm not emotionally stable enough to have Hunter X Hunter return, just for it to be ripped away from me again. pic.twitter.com/5pMXj669yk— Connor (@CDawgVA) May 24, 2022
Fans steeled themselves for an emotional roller coast in case Hunter x Hunter returned, then went on hiatus yet again. Many wondered if they could really handle that journey.
Youtubers that made videos of Hunter x Hunter never coming back now pic.twitter.com/GZng5waRgR— El Alumno De Atrás ➐ (@alumno_atras) May 24, 2022
Hunter x Hunter manga actually coming back pic.twitter.com/HoPzwy6dnc— JOL (@Saitamagoated) May 24, 2022
Finally, fans felt vindicated by this news after so many naysayers had guessed that the show would never be back.