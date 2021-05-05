How 'NCIS' Paid Tribute to Late Crew Member

✖

Tuesday night's new episode of NCIS paid special tribute to one of the crew's own. As Season 18, Episode 13, "Misconduct" came to an end, a title card appeared on the screen honoring late crew member Shannon Soucie, who died just weeks prior on April 19 at the age of 55. Featuring an image of Soucie, the title card read, "in memory of our friend and colleague Shannon Soucie. We will miss you."

Following the episode, Diona Reasonover, who stars as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines on the CBS police procedural, shared a screenshot of the tribute to Instagram. The actress shared that Tuesday's episode was dedicated to Soucie. While Reasonover noted that she hasn't "been on the show nearly as long as most of the crew and wasn't lucky enough to know Shannon as long as most," she said Soucie "was one of the folks who welcomed me with kind, open arms. I'll really miss her smile." Fans were quick to reply with their condolences, with one person writing, "so sorry for you loss" as another added, "praying for her family, friends, and colleagues."

While Soucie's name and image may not be familiar to fans, they are extremely familiar with her work. Soucie worked in the hair department for the beloved show, having joined the department on the show's third season (2005 to 2006). She remained in the department for 15 years up until her death on April 19, with Carla Dean, the head of NCIS' hair department, saying that Soucie was "always happy and smiling, wanting everyone to be okay" and "was the best haircutter."

"Shannon joined our local in 1996, and right away established herself as a hairstylist one could count on. Whether working on principals, supporting players or background performers, she brought a quiet, efficient work ethic to her craft, making her a valuable team player," the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild's obituary for Soucie reads. "In her free time, Shannon was an avid player in Women’s Softball, playing the position of short stop. She was very proud of the fact her team won several division championships over the years. Anyone on the NCIS set will tell you about her love of baseball, and how she could carry on a conversation about the sport with the best of them."

Soucie's career spanned decades, with her other credits including work on films including Primary Colors, Man in the Moon, and The Last Samurai, as well as TV series including Lois & Clark, CSI, and even JAG, the series that eventually led to NCIS. In 2000, Soucie was part of a team nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Hairstyling for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special for Geppetto. She is survived by her brother, Mark, who is a studio electrician.