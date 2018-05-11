How ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Brought Back Geena Davis

Dr. Nicole Herman is back, and her return could mean a change of plans for Arizona Robbins.

The former head of fetal surgery returned to Grey’s Anatomy, as the doctors worked to save April Kepner (Sarah Drew) after a car accident, with an exciting opportunity for her former protege.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode starts with Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) giving Bailey (Chandra Wilson) her notice about moving to New York. Bailey tells her that it is one of the greatest joys of her life to have been able to work with her.

As Richard (James Pickens Jr.) yells at Arizona for not telling him about her living, she and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) meet with Nicole (Geena Davis), who has returned unexpectedly for a consult on her case. The doctor jokes about her eyesight by pretending she can see, proving she’s as hilarious and cutthroat as ever.

Nicole reveals she’s been having headaches and decided to come see Amelia to check it out. She also reveals she has been keeping an eye on Arizona’s career. As she gets a CT scan, Arizona lets Nicole know she’s moving to New York, which shocks her as she is doing groundbreaking work as a fetal surgeon.

Later, Nicole tells Arizona she saved her life, but after “blind school” she found herself in a dark path that didn’t let her reach out to her former mentee. The setback inspired Nicole to teach more people to become fetal surgeons.

Nicole then tells Arizona she got a grant and wants to start a women’s health center with her. She will teach while she performs the surgeries and make the country safer for women and babies. Arizona agrees if they choose to do it in New York. Nicole agrees, officially setting up Arizona’s exit.

Davis previously appeared on Grey’s for a 12-episode arc during season 11. She last appeared on the series in 2015 when, after Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) removed her brain tumor, Herman woke up having lost her vision entirely. Arizona later reveals Herman was recovering at the Blind Institute, where she was learning to live her life without her eyesight.

The series shocked viewers in March when it announced Drew and Capshaw would be departing the series after season 14. Ahead of Thursday’s episode, Arizona made the decision to move herself and her daughter Sofia to New York to reunite with ex-wife Callie (Sara Ramirez).

Capshaw has been on the show for 10 seasons, nine of them as a series regular, playing Dr. Arizona Robbins; Drew has been on Grey’s for nine seasons, eight of them as a series regular, playing Dr. April Kepner.

At the time, Capshaw commented on the exit news on social media.

“For the past 10 years I have had the rare privilege of not only playing Arizona Robbins, but also being madly in love with playing her.”

“Arizona Robbins is kind, intelligent, funny, insightful, bold, playful, fierce, and really good at her job. She was one of the first members of the LGBTQ community to be represented in a series regular role on Network Television. Her impact on the world is permanent and forever. Forever,” Capshaw continued.

“I am sad to see her go, but I am consoled by the idea that she will continue to live on and on in all of our consciences and our imaginations,” she added.

Lastly, Capshaw included a message to series creator Shonda Rhimes, thanking her “with a heart full of love” for “the ride on this incredible roller coaster.”

Capshaw’s final episode of Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.