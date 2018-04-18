Claire Danes Confirms ‘Homeland’ Will End With Season 8

Homeland is coming to an end after season 8.

Series star Claire Danes confirmed the news in an interview with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show.

“Yeah, that’s it,” she said after being asked whether the next season will be the drama’s last.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Showtime renewed Homeland for a seventh and eighth season ahead of its sixth season premiere.

In February, series showrunner Alex Gansa said season eight would likely be his last year — but noted he wasn’t sure that’d be the case for the others on the show.

“It’s definitely going to be my last year,” he explained. “I can’t speak for Claire or Mandy, but it will be my final year and it will be designed to be the end of an eight-season story. If Showtime, Fox, Claire and Mandy want to take the show further that’s their decision, and we would leave some room for that to happen — if there’s an appetite.”

Homeland premiered in 2011 and centers around bipolar CIA operative Carrie Mathison. The show has taken the main character to the Middle East, Berlin and the U.S. The show is currently in its seventh season.

The series airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

Danes also made headlines when she announced she’s expecting her second child with husband Hugh Dancy on Stern’s show.

The actress made the announcement when Stern asked her about filming nude scenes on Homeland, noting that he would be self-conscious if it were him.

In response, Danes shared that she was pregnant while filming the scene.

“I’m seriously preggo. I’m deep into my second trimester,” she told the host.

The actress shared that she wanted to keep her baby’s sex private, though she joked that she could name her child after Stern if she has a boy, or “Howardina” if she has a girl.

Danes and Dancy met on the set of the 2006 movie, Evening and tied the knot in 2009. The couple welcomed son Cyrus in December 2012.

In 2016, Danes opened up about parenting while speaking to E! News, sharing that she and her son have plenty of fun together.

“I just hang out with him and like make dumb faces,” she joked. “It’s just what I do for a living anyway.”

The actress also gushed about married life with Dancy.

“Marriage is wonderful. It’s challenging, and… it just keeps getting deeper,” she said. “I keep learning more things about him and myself, and that’s not always comfortable.”

Danes noted that she feels “incredible security” being a spouse, adding, “It’s a huge asset to have a partnership with someone you trust and admire, and want to make out with.”