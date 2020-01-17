‘Today’ Fourth Hour With Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager: When Will the Live Episodes Premiere

It was announced this week that Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager‘s fourth hour of Today will soon begin taping its Thursday and Friday shows in front of a live studio audience, and fans who want to see their favorite duo in action won’t have to wait too long. The live tapings will begin Feb. 6 and take place in Studio 6A, where Megyn Kelly Today and Late Night with David Letterman were previously housed. Both the Thursday and Friday episodes of Today‘s fourth hour, which will be called Hoda & Jenna & Friends, will be filmed on Thursdays.

The live tapings have so far been announced through April 30, and all of the weekly tapings are currently sold out.

“We have a new home!” the co-hosts shared in an on-air promo on Thursday. “We’ve been in your house, and now it’s time for you to come to our house. We call it Hoda & Jenna & Friends, and all that’s missing is you!”

“I’m so excited I want to cry,” Bush Hager said after the clip aired. “Why am I crying? Because we’re having a baby, y’all! This type of baby. Not a person, but a show.”

“I love that we have a special title for those special days, the Thursdays and Fridays. It’s Hoda & Jenna & Friends,” Kotb shared. “Here’s the thing, a lot of people I know want to watch the show. They’re like, ‘We want to come and see it.’”

“We’re not sure who our guests are gonna be, we don’t know any of the stuff. A lot of things are surprises, even to us,” she continued. “But I have to say, when we’ve done the show in front of an audience, it’s been really fun. Because sometimes it’s us and our awesome crew, but we always wonder, ‘What are you guys thinking? What do y’all like?’ And now you’ll be here and you’ll be able to tell us.”

“To open up the show for all of y’all is so much fun because we’ll know! It’s a conversation,” Bush Hager added. “You’ll be part of it!”

Bush Hager joined Kotb on Today‘s fourth hour almost one year ago after Kathie Lee Gifford stepped down from her position as co-host, which she had held since the fourth hour’s premiere. Both Kotb and Bush Hager took maternity leave last year, reuniting on the air in November.

Photo Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images