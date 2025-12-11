HGTV Personality Dead at 56: RIP to Frank Cozzolino

Holmes on Homes star Frank Cozzolino died on Dec. 4 at the age of 56.

The HGTV electrician’s passing was confirmed by co-star Mike Holmes the following day. “I am devastated by the passing of my good friend Frank Cozzolino,” he wrote. “Frank made us better. His impact will live on in every home he helped. Frank could walk into the toughest electrical disaster, crack a joke in his style, and suddenly the whole room felt lighter. That’s just who he was.”

“Frank wasn’t just good at what he did — he really cared,” Holmes continued. “He cared about doing it right. He cared about the people he worked with. He cared about every homeowner he helped.”

The HGTV personality concluded, “Frank will forever be part of the Holmes family. Miss you buddy.”

Holmes followed up the announcement on Tuesday with a video in which he shared some of the details of Cozzolino’s health issues throughout the years.

“Frank has gone through hell,” Holmes said. “I mean, he’s had a liver six years ago, that liver failed, he had to go in and get another liver. It was touch and go; we thought for sure that he wasn’t going to make it, and he came back.”

Holmes added, “And all of a sudden, due to complications, he has passed away Dec. 4. With great sadness from all my family, my friends and everyone that he’s helped. He will be sadly missed.”

“Miss you Frank,” he continued in the caption. “Frank showed up on my very first Holmes on Homes job 25+ years ago. We told him we didn’t have a lot of money to produce the show. That didn’t matter to him, he genuinely just wanted to help people. Frank has been working with me since then, helping homeowners and helping ME. …He will be missed.”

Cozzolino shared the details of his health issues in a 2022 episode of Holmes on Homes, revealing that he had been diagnosed with a “very rare liver disease” about a decade prior. “I was basically told I had five years left on this liver,” he explained at the time. “You need a liver, or you’re going to die. It was like a truck had hit me.”

Cozzolino went on to find a donor and underwent a liver transplant, adding, “Here I am in ICU and accepting that reality that I lived.”

Following Cozzolino’s death, HGTV released a statement to Deadline. “We are deeply saddened to hear of Frank Cozzolino’s passing,” the network said. “Frank was an exceptional craftsman whose kindness, integrity and unwavering dedication touched every project and every person he encountered.”