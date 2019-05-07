‘Heathers’ TV Reboot Gets First Teaser

Long before TV series set in high schools featured mischief, mayhem, and murder like Veronica Mars or Riverdale, Heathers showed a darkly comic take on the deadly deeds high school students got up to in 1988. The film is now being adapted into a TV series for the Paramount Network, which got its first teaser last night.

Based on the 1988 cult classic film, Heathers is a pitch-black comedy anthology set in the present day as heroine Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox) and boyfriend J.D. (James Scully) deal with a very different but equally vicious group of Heathers — Heather Chandler (Melanie Field), Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell) and Heather McNamara (Jasmine Mathews).

As evidenced by the teaser above, we shouldn’t expect the Heathers TV series to pull any of its punches and will most likely give audiences the same darkly comedic stylings as the original film.

Another recent TV series that tackled intense subject matter, 13 Reasons Why, became the center of many controversies due to its portrayal of suicide amongst high school students. Considering the ways in which the high school landscape has changed in 30 years, from online bullying and frequent school shootings, it’s tough to say how the new TV series could handle the topics that have become taboo subjects that aren’t often made light of.

Shannen Doherty, one of the original film’s stars, is set to have a small part in the upcoming series. Doherty originally starred alongside Winona Ryder and Christian Slater in the film, helping launch the young cast’s career.

The Heathers TV series will be premiering in 2018.