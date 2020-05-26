HBO Possibly Ending 'Run' After Just 1 Season

✖

HBO may have canceled its new series, Run, after only one season. The season finale, titled "Trick," aired Sunday night, although TVSeriesFinale.com noticed that the premium network had noted that the episode was listed as 'series finale' as well.

Run premiered back on April and stars Merrit Wever as Ruby and Domhnall Gleason as Billy, a former couple who decide to make good on a pact they entered into 17 years ago. It was created by Vicky Jones and is executive produced by her frequent collaborator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also co-stars. It's worth noting that there's been no official word from HBO whether or not the dark comedy will make it back for a sophomore season, so it's possible that the notation could be an error. It's also possible that the network hasn't made a final decision. Back in 2016, they renewed the 70s-era music drama Vinyl for a second season, only to cancel it just weeks later.

Jones also spoke to Deadline about the season finale, which ended on a cliffhanger. When asked about continuing the story of Ruby and Billy, she said that "We would love, love, love to keep going and keep running," and added "I certainly have a thousand ideas." However, she confirmed that she has yet to receive a greenlight from HBO, and hasn't committed to any story ideas for Season 2.

HBO is also on the verge of launching its new streaming platform, HBO Max. Back in April, the network announced on Twitter that the service would be available starting Wednesday. While the pandemic didn't derail the launch date, it did postpone its plans to produce an unscripted Friends reunion featuring the six original stars. All nine seasons of the sitcom will be available to stream, however, marking the first time they've been available since leaving Netflix at the end of 2019. The reunion is currently slated to film later this summer, though that could change.

The network has also been doing its part to encourage people to stay home during the pandemic. First, it offered up 500 hours of its content for free, now it has officially embraced Scener, a Google Chrome extension that lets up to 20 people connect remotely to watch something together. While Scener works with a few other platforms, including Netflix, HBO is the first to enter into a formal partnership with the company behind the extension.