HBO Renews ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ for a 10th Season

HBO has renewed Curb Your Enthusiasm for a tenth season, the network announced on Thursday.

Starring Larry David as a heightened version of himself, the show took a years-long break between seasons eight and nine and will now return for a tenth go-round.

“We are thrilled that Larry will be back with his uniquely acerbic wit and comedic sensibility,” said HBO programming president Casey Bloys.

“As I’ve said many times, when one has the opportunity to annoy someone, one should do so,” David said of the news.

Season 10 of the show is expected to start filming in the spring. The show premiered in 2000 and aired a new season about every two years until taking an indefinite hiatus after Season 8 in 2011, returning for Season 9 in 2016.

“Before we came back it was, ‘You’ve been away for so long,’”executive producer Jeff Schaffer told Entertainment Weekly. “Now it’s ‘You’re coming back so soon?’ The TV scheduling Gods are very hard to please! The truth is, Larry had so much fun last season that he wants to do it again. Usually, at the end of a shoot, he’s absolutely sure he’s never doing it again. But this season was different, during our last days of shooting he was already thinking about reloading.”

As for what’s to come in Season 10, Schaffer revealed that not everything has been set in stone.

“I wish I could tell you everything about next year because that would mean that we’re actually done writing it,” he said. “But that is not the case. Here’s one thing I can tell you that did not happen. Larry wasn’t killed. He does not come back like in the movie Ghost and make sweet love to Cheryl at a Brentwood Color Me Mine.”

Photo Credit: HBO